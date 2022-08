San Francisco police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian.

The crash happened just after 8 p.m. Friday near Van Ness Avenue and McAllister Street.

According to police, the man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. They added the driver of the car remained on scene and was cooperating with officers.

SFPD said that drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact San Francisco police at 415-575-4444.