A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries Wednesday after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in San Jose, police said.

The driver struck the adult pedestrian at about 4:30 p.m. near S. White Road and Coldwater Drive, police said.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital, according to police.

Police said northbound traffic on White Road will be closed from Cunningham Avenue to Marten Avenue while they conduct an investigation.

