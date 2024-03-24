Pedestrian injured by vehicle collision near San Francisco bus stop

A driver struck and injured a man standing near a San Francisco bus stop Saturday, according to police.

At around 4:50 p.m., officers responded to the area of Fulton Street and Park Presidio Boulevard. First responders found one man with injuries described as “non-life threatening,” and transported him to the hospital.

Officers then cited the driver for several moving vehicle violations, according to police.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to reach out at 415-575-4444.