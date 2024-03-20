Infant in San Francisco bus stop crash dies, sources say

An infant who was severely injured in a crash at a bus stop in San Francisco's West Portal neighborhood over the weekend has died, multiple sources told NBC Bay Area Wednesday.

The child's identity was not released.

Earlier this week, the other victims were identified as 40-year-old Diego Cardoso de Oliveira, 38-year-old Matilde Moncada Ramos Pinto and 1-year-old Joaquin Ramos Pinto de Oliveira.

The Brazilian consulate confirmed the father was a Brazilian citizen, but the family had been living in San Francisco.

A memorial continues to grow for a San Francisco family who was killed in a bus stop crash over the weekend. As the community grieves, the victims are being identified by the medical examiner and the SFMTA board of directors are also reacting with a message to locals. Pete Suratos reports.

Mary Fong Lau, 78, was booked Sunday on suspicion of felony vehicular manslaughter, felony reckless driving causing bodily injury, and additional traffic violations that include driving at an unsafe speed, San Francisco police said.

Lau and her family released the following statement on Tuesday:

"Ms. Lau and her family join the community in mourning the tragic loss of life that occurred in West Portal over the weekend.

We express our gratitude to the San Francisco Police Department, the San Francisco Fire Department, and all of the other first responders that responded to the scene, and to the San Francisco District Attorneys Office for undertaking a diligent and thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to this tragic accident. Ms. Lau has been fully cooperating with investigators and will continue to do so."

Hundreds gathered in San Francisco’s West Portal community Monday night for a vigil in honor of the three people killed over the weekend when a driver crashed into them at a bus stop. Pete Suratos reports.

While it’s understandable to seek more information regarding the causes of this devastating accident, Ms. Lau and her family respectfully request privacy during this difficult time as investigators continue to gather relevant information."

Lau was driving a white SUV and headed east on Ulloa Street about 12:13 p.m. Saturday when she allegedly crashed into the San Francisco Muni bus stop at Ulloa and Lennox Way, police said.

"This incident was a heartbreaking tragedy. The San Francisco Police Department offers its deepest condolences to the victims, their families and loved ones, and everyone at the scene who witnessed and assisted first responders," the police department said in a news release.

The SFMTA board of directors also reacted to the tragic news during its board meeting Tuesday, asking the public not to rush to judgment during this emotional time.

“I just really want to urge us all to be mindful, to be kind and gentle with one another and to make sure we're working with all of the facts before we jump to conclusions,” said Amanda Eaken of the SFMTA board of directors.

And as the investigation continues, neighbors will remember the victims at the memorial hoping an incident like this doesn’t happen again.

“It definitely hits home and you know, just shows you life is precious you know?” said Jake Mendoza of San Francisco.

Bay City News contributed to the report.