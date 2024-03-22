Relatives of family killed in SF bus stop crash release statement

The relatives of a family killed in a bus stop crash in San Francisco last weekend have released their first statement.

The family was waiting for a bus at the West Portal Muni station in San Francisco on Mar. 16, when an SUV smashed into them.

Diego de Oliveira, a Brazilian national who worked at Apple, his wife Matilde Pinto, and their 1-year-old and 3-month-old sons all died.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Thursday that the victims’ relatives said they were “life enhancers, the kind of people everyone loved to be around.” They also thanked the first responders.

The driver of the SUV, 78-year-old Mary Lau is out of the hospital, but was not taken into custody.

There’s no word yet on what charges Lau will face. The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office will make the decision.