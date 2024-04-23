Santa Clara County

Pedestrian killed by car collision in San Martin

By Bay City News

 A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle early Tuesday morning in San Martin, according to California Highway Patrol. 

The 56-year-old Gilroy man was attempting to cross Monterey Road from east to west when he was struck by a Ford Windstar being driven by a 55-year-old man from Windsor, CHP said. 

The Highway Patrol said the victim walked directly into the path of Ford and was fatally struck. 

Authorities do not believe that drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash. The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin. 

Any witnesses are requested to contact Officer Uribe at 408-427-0700 with any information.

