Pedestrian killed in Sonoma County hit-and-run

By NBC Bay Area staff

A man was killed in a hit-and-run late Saturday night on a road north of Penngrove in Sonoma County, according to California Highway Patrol. 

The CHP said someone reported the collision on Petaluma Hill road, south of East Railroad Avenue, at around midnight. 

First responders arrived to find the person dead, CHP said. By that point, the car had already driven away. 

Police are now investigating and ask anyone with information to reach out to CHP at 707-641-8300.

