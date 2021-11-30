Peninsula Group Helps Families in Need Get Christmas Trees

For many families, a Christmas tree in the home is an annual tradition. But for others, it's an item on the bottom of their holiday wish list because they simply can't afford one.

A group of people in San Mateo County decided to team up and help give those families a tree of their own.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Neighbors Helping Neighbors reached out to Honey Bear Trees in San Carlos and Redwood City, and Kraft said they're now working together to help give low-income families a tradition of their own.

"Especially when they're really young, they get so excited about Christmas. It would be really great just to help give them the magic of Christmas with the tree," Kraft said. "We're also going to run a present program."

The Christmas tree effort started a few days ago, and many people are doing what Tracy Demiroz did. When she showed up to buy a tree, she ended up buying a second one for a family she never even met.

"A Christmas tree to our family is really important," she said. "It's part of our tradition. Sharing it with another family sounds like a great idea."

Demiroz's tree, along with others donated the same way, will be delivered to homes in East Palo Alto, Burlingame and others along the Peninsula that otherwise would go without one.

The group is looking for help with deliveries and decorations.

"We'd love to help about 50," Kraft said. "More would be even better."