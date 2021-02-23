San Mateo County

Body of Missing San Mateo County Woman Recovered at Grand Canyon

The woman was identified as 31-year-old Lillian Meyn of Woodside - an unincorporated town in San Mateo County.

By The Associated Press

Getty Images

The body of a missing California woman was recovered Tuesday from about 300 feet below the South Rim at Grand Canyon National Park, authorities said.

Rangers from the National Park Service located the body Tuesday morning near Trailview Overlook along the Hermit Road.

They said the body has been identified as 31-year-old Lillian Meyn of Woodside.

Meyn was reported missing Monday by a family member.

Later that day, Meyn’s vehicle was located on the South Rim near the Bright Angel Lodge.

Authorities said an investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

This article tagged under:

San Mateo CountyGrand Canyon
