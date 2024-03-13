TikTok

Burlingame woman says TikTok ban would cut her income in half

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Sell or face a ban -- that’s what the House of Representatives is signaling to the owners of the popular app TikTok after overwhelmingly passing a bill Wednesday to do just that.

Democrats and Republicans are sounding the alarm that the app poses a national security threat because it's owned by a China-based company. 

The social media giant and its creators argue this is an attack on their First Amendment rights and will negatively impact users. 

NBC Bay Area’s Gia Vang spoke to one Bay Area woman who says a ban could cut her income in half.

