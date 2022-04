Police are investigating a shooting in Belmont that prompted a shelter-in-place order at Carlmont High School Friday.

The shooting was reported in the 1200 block of Valerga Drive at around 2:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported and no information about a suspect was released, police said. They added that the incident was isolated and students will be released from school at 3:20 p.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

BPD is investigating a shooting in the 1200 block of Valerga. There are no injuries & no suspect info at this time. This is an isolated incident. CHS students will be safely released from school at 3:20 and directed to head south from school. Details to follow. — Belmont Police Dept. (@belmontcapolice) April 15, 2022