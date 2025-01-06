San Mateo County

1 dead after vehicle crashes into pole on Highway 1 in San Mateo County

By Bay City News

775082773LR00209_Final_Draw
Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

At least one person died after a vehicle crashed into a pole early Monday morning on Highway 1 in San Mateo County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The fatal crash reportedly occurred around 1:40 a.m. in the area of Highway 1 and Bean Hallow Road southwest of the town of Pescadero.

>Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

According to the CHP, a flatbed tow truck was involved in the solo vehicle collision.

Due to the crash, Highway 1 was closed in both directions at Bean Hollow Road.

Around 4:50 a.m., the CHP said authorities reopened Highway 1's lanes in both directions.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Mateo County
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us