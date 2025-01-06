1 dead after vehicle crashes into pole on Highway 1 in San Mateo County

At least one person died after a vehicle crashed into a pole early Monday morning on Highway 1 in San Mateo County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The fatal crash reportedly occurred around 1:40 a.m. in the area of Highway 1 and Bean Hallow Road southwest of the town of Pescadero.

According to the CHP, a flatbed tow truck was involved in the solo vehicle collision.

Due to the crash, Highway 1 was closed in both directions at Bean Hollow Road.

Around 4:50 a.m., the CHP said authorities reopened Highway 1's lanes in both directions.