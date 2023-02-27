East Palo Alto

East Palo Alto Man Killed in Hit and Run; Police Search for Driver

By Tony Hicks | Bay City News

Shutterstock

A man was killed by a hit-and-run driver Sunday morning in East Palo Alto, according to police.

Police say they were dispatched to the 2200 block Ralmar Ave. At 10:08 a.m. to reports of a man being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Officers found a 64-year-old unconscious man on the driveway of a residence. Three nearby vehicles were also struck and damaged.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died. Police didn't release the man's name.

The vehicle police believe hit the man was found a block away, where it had collided with two more vehicles and a fence.

Police ask anyone with information about the driver or the collisions contact Cmdr. David Carson at (650) 853- 3160.

