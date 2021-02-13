Fire Burns Historic Andreotti Family Farms Barn in Half Moon Bay

A fire Friday night gutted the historic Andreotti Family Farms barn that was home to a popular produce stand in Half Moon Bay.

The blaze was reported shortly after 8 p.m. at 329 Kelly Ave. and Coastside Fire Protection District firefighters arrived to find the barn fully engulfed in flames, Cal Fire officials said.

The two-alarm fire threatened other buildings but was contained to the barn in less than 30 minutes, a Cal Fire spokesperson said. No injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.

Power lines were found down upon arrival of the first arriving fire crews and PG&E responded to the scene.

The Andreotti family has farmed the Half Moon Bay site since 1926 and produces primarily artichokes, beans, and broccoli, according to farm's website.