Third body found near Half Moon Bay plane crash site

A third body was recovered Sunday in the area of the Half Moon Bay plane crash site, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office confirmed Monday.

The discovery comes after a single-engine Cozy Mark IV aircraft crashed into the ocean near Ross' Cove on Jan. 14. Federal investigators said they believe four people were aboard the plane.

On Wednesday, authorities said the body of 26-year-old Cassidy Petit of Oakland was recovered near the crash site.

Petit's fiancé Lochie Ferrier, 27, also died in the crash. The young couple had plans to get married this month, according to an obituary for Petit.

The body of 27-year-old Emma Willmer-Shiles was recovered a day after the crash.