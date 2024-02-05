Daly City

K-9 Dixon of Daly City Police Department rooting for 49ers from home

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The 49ers have a very special fan rooting them on from home.

K-9 Dixon of the Daly City Police Department is a little distracted from work this week -- busy dreaming of a 49ers win.

He’s even ready to join the team out there on the field.

He can run, jump, catch, and bring home that Lombardi trophy.

Just about six more days now until we find out if his dreams will come true.

This article tagged under:

Daly City
