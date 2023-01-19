Crews Search for Missing Swimmer in Pacifica

Emergency crews are searching for a swimmer that went missing in Pacifica Thursday.

The rescue began in the water off Esplanade Avenue between Palmetto Avenue and Bill Drake Way around 11:15 a.m., the North County Fire Authority said.

Three men were in the water when one of them was struck by a large wave and pulled further away from shore, Pacifica police said.

The other two men were able to make it out and called 911.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The missing man, last seen wearing black shorts, is described as being in his 20s, 6-foot-1 inch tall and 215 pounds with brown hair.

San Francisco State University said the missing swimmer is a student there and said the following in a statement, “The entire SF State community is hoping for a safe recovery. Our thoughts are with the student’s family, friends and classmates. We are grateful to the Coast Guard and the Pacifica Police Department for their ongoing work.”

The U.S. Coast Guard, California State Parks Ocean Lifeguards, CHP and the San Bruno Police Department are all assisting with the search.