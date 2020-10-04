San Mateo County

Mobile FEMA Intake Center Arrives to Help CZU Wildfire Survirors

The center will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

By Bay City News

Getty Images

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will have a Mobile Registration Intake Center available to serve survivors of the CZU August Complex wildfires in Santa Cruz County, the agency announced.

The center will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday in a parking lot at 205 Front St. in Santa Cruz, across from Kaiser Permanente Arena. The center is closed Sundays.

The CZU Lightning Complex fires burned 86,509 acres in southern San Mateo County and northern Santa Cruz County. The fires are fully contained and led to one fatality.

Survivors can register with FEMA online at www.disasterassistance.gov, by downloading the FEMA app to a smartphone or tablet; or by calling the FEMA Helpline at (800) 621-3362 from 7 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. FEMA Helpline staff can also answer questions about applications already submitted.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Mateo CountySanta Cruz Countyczu complex fireFEMA
