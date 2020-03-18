coronavirus

Nursing Home Residents in San Mateo Being Treated for Coronavirus

By Jean Elle

The San Mateo County Public Health Department said Wednesday that six residents at Atria Senior Living in Burlingame are in the hospital, three of which have tested positive for coronavirus.

Atria has suspended non-essential visitations and appointments and have put outbreak precautions in place including taking residents’ temperatures twice a day.

The county said it is now partnering with state officials to make sure residents’ needs are addressed.

The coronavirus is particularly dangerous for the elderly and in a communal living environment, the containment of spread of the virus is a big concern.

The county has 80 confirmed cases and one death.

