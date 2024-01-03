Pacifica deals with erosion concerns after recent storms

The sun was out Wednesday, the waves were smaller, but Pacifica is still dealing with erosion concerns over a wide area after the recent storms.

Big waves have been hitting the seawall for years, gradually eroding the coastline.

"The whole stretch that way, they lost all the houses down there, and up that way as well," said Tom Biel of Pacifica.

A mobile home park is planning to move their equipment back further away from the seawall because of the erosion.

"Well, people are concerned,” said Mark Deverse of Pacifica. “You can tell, because there was a walkway here and it's gone, it was washed out last year, and slowly but surely you can see it all along here, just caving in."

Nearby, at OceanAire Apartments, Paul Scofield was walking his dog, also aware of the erosion.

"You can tell that there's erosion happening, talking to some of the people who have lived here for a decade or more, they can tell you there's been steady erosion on that cliff,” he said. “There's a gazebo that fell into the water at some point."

Joining those watching the coastline chip away.

"I don't know, I live further back in the units,” said Scofield. "I don't have to worry until these other units start falling back into the ocean."

Businesses in the area say they can't do much without approval from the city. NBC Bay Area reached out to the city council for comment, but did not hear back.