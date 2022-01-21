Pescadero Man Arrested in Connection With Jan. 6 Capitol Attack

A fifth person from the Bay Area has been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Court records show 52-year-old Kenneth Armstrong, of Pescadero, has been charged with four federal offenses.
Those include trespassing, disorderly conduct, and picketing in a Capitol.
He faces up to one year in jail and a $100,000 fine if convicted.
Court papers say an anonymous tipster contacted the FBI after the riot, and identified Armstrong.
He was arrested Thursday, but is now out on $10,000 bond.