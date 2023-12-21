Man killed, woman injured in Pacifica stabbing

A man was killed and a woman was injured in a stabbing at a Pacifica home Thursday morning, according to police.

The stabbing happened along the 200 block of Naomi Avenue in city's Vallemar neighborhood, police said.

Police responded to the home at about 7:45 a.m. to investigate a report of domestic violence, according to police. Arriving officers found the man and the woman suffering from apparent stab wounds.

The man died at the scene, police said. The woman was taken to a hospital. Her condition wasn't immediately known.

The known suspect was seen leaving the area on foot, police said.

Law enforcement personnel searched the area for the suspect but did not find them.

"We believe the suspect has left the area and there is no public safety threat to the Pacifica community," police said in a statement.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Pacifica Police Department at 650-738-7314.