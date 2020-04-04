coronavirus

San Mateo Co. Supervisor Calls for Moratorium on Mortgage Payments During Pandemic

Sup. David J. Canepa says the "crisis now rivals the Great Depression"

San Mateo County Supervisory David J. Canepa is urging Congress to enact a moratorium on residential and commercial mortgage payments during the coronavirus shelter-in-place order.

“If we don't move fast to offer mortgage relief to property owners, people will lose their homes and homelessness will spike," Canepa said. 

He is expected to give a mortgage relief press conference Saturday at 11 a.m.

“The COVID-19 crisis may cause mass foreclosures if Congress fails to act. Many of my constituents have still not fully recovered from the 'Great Recession' of a decade ago. They are facing a crisis now that rivals the 'Great Depression.' Now is the time to assure the public that we will not lose to this virus."

