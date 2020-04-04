San Mateo Co. Supervisor Calls for Moratorium on Mortgage Payments During Pandemic

San Mateo County Supervisory David J. Canepa is urging Congress to enact a moratorium on residential and commercial mortgage payments during the coronavirus shelter-in-place order.

“If we don't move fast to offer mortgage relief to property owners, people will lose their homes and homelessness will spike," Canepa said.

He is expected to give a mortgage relief press conference Saturday at 11 a.m.

“The COVID-19 crisis may cause mass foreclosures if Congress fails to act. Many of my constituents have still not fully recovered from the 'Great Recession' of a decade ago. They are facing a crisis now that rivals the 'Great Depression.' Now is the time to assure the public that we will not lose to this virus."

