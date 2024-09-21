San Mateo County assistant sheriff fired

San Mateo County Assistant Sheriff Ryan Monaghan was fired by Sheriff Christina Corpus Friday.

This comes following an investigation into several complaints brought forward by staff members.

Judge LaDoris Cordell was hired to lead up the investigation into workplace complaints around Corpus's chief of staff, Victor Aenlle.

This month, deputies overwhelmingly approved a no confidence vote against him.

In a statement released Friday evening, San Mateo County Supervisor Ray Mueller said he believes the timing suggests possible retaliation against Monaghan for participating in the investigation.

The board of supervisors are now asking Judge Cordell to investigate that claim.

Read Sheriff Christina Corpus's full statement bellow:

"The statement this evening by Supervisor Mueller on behalf of the Board is completely out of line. Supervisor Muller’s statement is pure speculation. He should have the facts before weighing in on a subject as important as this. It appears he is just trying to get publicity, and that behavior is inappropriate, unprofessional and needs to stop. When the people of San Mateo County elected me as Sheriff, they entrusted me to make decisions about who I include on my executive staff. The coach picks the team. Period. My office will continue the serious work of keeping the public safe. And I will not be distracted."