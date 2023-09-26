San Mateo County supervisor calls for more police funding

San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa is pushing for increased police funding for understaffed departments.

During a news conference Monday at the Broadmoor Community Center, Canepa discussed the rise in organized property, auto and retail thefts and domestic violence deaths in San Mateo County.

Canepa announced he will be requesting $750,000 in Measure K funding for the Broadmoor Police Protection District, which has a staffing shortage due to increased costs to provide services.

“It will start with Broadmoor, but we need to invest. That’s why the money is so important, to help with shortages of police staffing. If we do nothing, this community doesn’t have a police department,” he said.

The Broadmoor Police Protection District was formed in 1947 and operates as a sole entity without county governance.

It is funded by property and special taxes from Broadmoor residents.