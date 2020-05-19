class of 2020

San Mateo County Supe Proposes $103K in Funding for Virtual HS Graduation Costs

The ceremonies are scheduled to take place June 29 and June 30 across the schools in the district.

By Bay City News

San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa has announced a proposal to fund virtual graduations for more than 1,000 local high school seniors at a cost of $103,000 amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Canepa plans at Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting to propose a grant that would buy caps and gowns and cover virtual graduation costs for seniors at the five high schools in the Jefferson Union High School District.

"We will not let COVID-19 rob our seniors of this once in a lifetime milestone," Canepa said in a news release. "A virtual graduation is the safest way to celebrate these students' accomplishments. Graduation is exciting for not just the students but for the families and friends who support them along this incredible journey."

