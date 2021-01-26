San Mateo County Supes to Consider $1M Relief Fund for Restaurants, Breweries, Wineries

San Mateo County's Board of Supervisors will consider establishing a million-dollar relief fund for restaurants, breweries and wineries at its board meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at 400 County Center in Redwood City.

Qualifying restaurants could receive grants of up to $10,000 each to offset revenue losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic and continue operations.

Restaurants, breweries and wineries with a physical location in the county would be eligible to apply. Pop-ups and food trucks are not eligible.

Applicants that received grants from other programs - such as the small business grant programs in the county - would not be eligible for grants under the new program.

Discussions about the relief fund began in December 2020. The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative committed $1 million to the fund, which would be used specifically for restaurants in East Palo Alto, Menlo Park, Redwood City, Palo Alto, unincorporated Menlo Park and unincorporated North Fair Oaks.

Along with the board's proposed $1 million contribution, the Silicon Valley Community Foundation identified $384,000 that can be used to benefit restaurants in other areas of the county.

The program will be administered by the San Mateo Credit Union Community Fund, through an agreement with the county capped at $50,000.

Supervisors will also consider a resolution to allocate $1.5 million to expand the availability of learning hubs for disadvantaged students and another resolution to extend an agreement with Curative Inc. for COVID-19 testing.

Louise Rogers, chief of San Mateo County Health, will give an update on COVID-19 in the county and County Manager Mike Callagy will give an update on homelessness and the county's "Functional Zero" plan, which aims to provide shelter to every unhoused person.

For the meeting agenda and a video link, visit https://sanmateocounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.

The meeting is also accessible via Zoom for those who wish to speak during public comment. People can access the Zoom meeting online at https://smcgov.zoom.us/j/92819019306 or by phone at +1-669-900-6833 for local numbers. The meeting ID is 928 1901 9306.