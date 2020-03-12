PENINSULA

San Mateo Man Sentenced to 42 Years to Life in Prison for Fatal 2016 Shooting

By Bay City News

A 25-year-old man has been sentenced to 42 years to life in prison for a fatal shooting in San Mateo in 2016, prosecutors said Wednesday.

San Leandro resident Alejandro Deleon received the sentence Tuesday after being found guilty last August of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon for the shooting of Daniel Corona in the 3500 block of South El Camino Real on Sept. 6, 2016, prosecutors said.

According to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office, Deleon and Louis Mercado, 24, of Hayward, confronted Corona. Deleon then pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and shot him.

The pair then got into a vehicle with Mercado driving and fled, with San Mateo police and California Highway Patrol officers pursuing the vehicle into San Francisco where the two were eventually stopped and arrested, prosecutors said.

During the pursuit, they threw several items out of the vehicle including the gun, which investigators later recovered.

Following a 30-day trial, the jury that convicted Deleon of murder found Mercado not guilty of the same charge but convicted him of felony evading.

Deleon's defense attorney was not immediately available to comment on the sentencing.

