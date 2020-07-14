San Mateo Parking Enforcement Resuming Wednesday

San Mateo police are reminding residents and visitors that parking enforcement will resume Wednesday.

Payments will be required at all parking meters and downtown garages, and street cleaning enforcement will also resume Wednesday.

Motorists who park their vehicles in residential parking permit areas will also need to ensure their vehicle has a current permit or visitor tag of the vehicle is parked on the street for longer than the posted time limit, according to police.

Permit holders should expect a prorated fee for July since the program was previously suspended amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

San Mateo has nine city-owned parking garages and lots. Parking is free on Sundays, city-designated holidays and after 6 p.m. every day.