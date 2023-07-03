South San Francisco Police to increase DUI enforcement on July 4

As residents gear up for a festive Fourth of July, the South San Francisco Police Department is reminding motorists not to drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The department plans to increase DUI enforcement on Tuesday to ensure road safety during the holiday.

In 2021, more than 500 people died in crashes throughout the country during the Fourth of July weekend, SSPD said. Of these deadly crashes, 39 percent involved alcohol.

In California, 44 people died in crashes during last year's Independence Day weekend. The California Highway Patrol arrested nearly 1,000 drivers for driving under the influence throughout the holiday enforcement period.

"If you plan on drinking this weekend, we want you to be safe and be smart by making a plan to go safely with a sober ride home," South San Francisco Police Lt. Fahmida Murphy said. "Think of your loved ones, friends, and family before thinking about driving after you've had a few drinks."

In addition to increasing DUI enforcement, the SSPD also urges motorists to be aware of the dangers of distracted driving, including texting, talking on the phone, eating, or drinking.

Driving motorists should designate a sober driver ahead of time or call a cab, Uber, or Lyft if they do not have a designated driver.

Drivers are also encouraged to call 911 if they see someone suspected to be driving under the influence.