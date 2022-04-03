Ukraine-Russia War

Tamales Sale Raises $11K for Ukrainian Refugees

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Homemade meals in the Bay Area will go a long way towards feeding Ukrainian refugees.

ALAS, a Latino-centered social support organization in Half Moon Bay, teamed up with Bay Area Border Relief to make 1,500 pre-ordered tamales.

They will be ready for pickup today at 9 a.m. at locations in Half Moon Bay, Hillsborough, Menlo Park and Berkeley.

The money from the sales will go to the World Central Kitchen, which is providing food to Ukrainians fleeing the war. 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

They've raised more than $11,000 so far.

They sold out of tamales but they're still collecting money for the cause.

This article tagged under:

Ukraine-Russia WarUkrainealas
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us