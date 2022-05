Police on Tuesday afternoon say residents and motorists should avoid the area of Fifth Avenue and Bay Road in Redwood City while officers respond to a traffic accident.

Bay Road is closed from Fourth to Sixth avenues, police said.

Traffic accident 5th & Bay in Redwood City- Bay Rd Closed from 4th to 6th Please avoid the area. https://t.co/fTxWl9ETPl — Redwood City Police (@RedwoodCityPD) May 17, 2022