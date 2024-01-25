half moon bay

Another woman's body found near Half Moon Bay plane crash site

Federal investigators said they believe four people were aboard the plane

By NBC Bay Area staff

A second woman's body was found Wednesday near the location of the Half Moon Bay plane crash site, sources told NBC Bay Area.

The San Mateo County coroner's office identified the victim as 26-year-old Cassidy Petit of Oakland.

The discovery comes after a single-engine Cozy Mark IV aircraft crashed into the ocean near Ross' Cove on Jan. 14. Federal investigators said they believe four people were aboard the plane.

Petit's fiancé Lochie Ferrier, 27, also died in the crash. The young couple had plans to get married this month, according to an obituary for Petit.

The body of 27-year-old Emma Willmer-Shiles was recovered a day after the crash.

