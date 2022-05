Crews rescued a person who was reported missing for five days Sunday afternoon at Thornton State Beach in Daly City, officials said.

North County Fire Authority officials sent out an alert on Twitter at 3:51 p.m. that a rescue was underway.

The person was sent to the hospital.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide you more information as we get it.



NCFA crews successfully rescued a subject who had been missing for five days. The subject is being transported to a local hospital for treatment. Thanks to the group of people who were walking the trails and called 911 for help! pic.twitter.com/hYspXVUBlF — North County Fire Authority (@NoCoFire) May 22, 2022

