First responders on Wednesday rescued a person after their car went over the side of a mountain road in the South Bay, officials said.

The car tumbled about 300 feet down a hillside along Mt. Hamilton Road in Santa Clara County, Cal Fire SCU said.

A Cal Fire helicopter crew rescued the person and flew them to a rendezvous point to meet another medical helicopter. That second helicopter transported the person to a hospital.

Cal Fire did not provide any information about the person's condition.

Firefighters are at scene of a vehicle over the side approximately 300 feet down on Mt Hamilton Road west of Lick Observatory. CAL FIRE Copter 106 enroute with assistance from @SJFD. #KincaidIC pic.twitter.com/LN9yvXKoS8 — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) June 9, 2021