Personal finances into the new year

From car loans to credit cards, paying down debt always tops the end of year financial advice. But it's also really a good idea all year around.

As for donations someone made during 2024, experts say they need make sure they have proof and they can declare them come tax time.

"Cause any donation you made of $250 or higher, you have to have what's called a written acknowledgement from the charity where they say what you donated, and whether or not you got anything in return," said Annette Nellen, professor of accounting at San Jose State University.

Need some last minute stock tips? experts say to sell your losers and you'll save there at tax time but also diversify. 2024 was huge for AI and crypto but leave room for new things that catch your eye.

