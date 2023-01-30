PG&E Customers Likely to See Another Large Bill Due to Cold Temperatures

Extremely cold temperatures are hitting the Bay Area Monday through Wednesday and households that already had sticker shock after last month's utility bill, are likely in for another large bill over the next month.

In San Carlos, Eric Bahn works from the office he's fashioned inside his garage.

To keep utility costs low, he sets the thermostat at around 64 degrees, has a blanket to keep warm, and runs a space heater now and then.

Last month, his December utility bill was over $600.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“It was about double the bill we'd normally expect, we'd normally see things under $300 for our townhome, but $620, shocking,” he said.

And his January bill was just shy of $600, but why?

“This is due to three factors. Higher demand, tighter supply, and colder than normal weather,” said Tamar Sarkissian of PG&E.

Chief Meteorologist Jeff Ranieri has details on the cold overnight temps. Plus, two chances of rain in your Microclimate Forecast.

The price of natural gas doubled, spiking January utility costs. On top of that, PG&E customers have used more natural gas this winter than the five year historical average.

The Utility Reform Network, T.U.R.N., is pushing for the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to change how and when it raises rates.

“It’s the worst time of year for people to be hit with extremely high energy bills, that's why T.U.R.N. is calling on CPUC to spread these costs over the year so it at least spreads the pain out,” said Mark Toney, executive director of T.U.R.N.

On Thursday, CPUC will decide whether or not to move up its annual climate credit to help customers on next months' bill.

For now, to save on your next bill, utility experts recommend dialing down the temperature of your water heater and thermostat, and washing full loads of laundry in cold water.

Bahn and his family are modifying their spending this winter, cutting down on things like eating out.

“Winters like this, when we see bills like this, it does change some of the priorities we have in a given month,” he said.

The good news is that this is a seasonal spike in costs, and when temperatures go up, the utility bills will go down.

PG&E customers can expect an estimated $91 on their climate credit, if it's approved for next month.