PG&E Continues to Restore Power to Customers Impacted by Shutoff

PG&E on Tuesday continued to restore power to the hundreds of thousands of customers who were impacted by a widespread shutoff triggered by high fire danger.

As of Tuesday morning, more than 228,000 of the roughly 345,000 customers affected by the shutoff had their power restored, the utility said.

The remaining customers still in the dark should have their power restored by late Tuesday evening or early Wednesday morning, according to PG&E.

JUST IN: PG&E says all parts of the Bay Area have gotten the weather “all clear” As soon as PG&E finishes patrols and repairs they’ll restore power. Everyone should be re-energized by 10pm. #psps pic.twitter.com/aVxAVdlDq6 — Jodi Hernandez (@JodiHernandezTV) October 27, 2020

PG&E said crews have found at least 36 instances of damage caused by the recent gusty winds.

"If PG&E had not de-energized power lines, these types of damage could have caused wildfire ignitions," PG&E said in a statement.