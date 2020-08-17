PG&E Says Rotating Power Outages ‘Likely' to Happen Monday

PG&E said rotating power outages are "likely" to happen Monday afternoon and evening as sweltering heat continues to tax the state's power grid.

It wasn't immediately clear where exactly the outages could occur. The outages are estimated to last anywhere from one to two hours, the utility said.

Rotating Power Outages Likely to Occur Monday Afternoon and Evening - PG&E Encourages Customers to Conserve Electricity as California ISO Declares Flex Alert on Monday

The California Independent System Operator says it will likely order utility companies to turn off power starting around 4 p.m. as demand for electricity to cool homes soars during the hottest part of the day beyond the power available in the grid.

California ISO CEO and President Steve Berberich said the state is short about 4,400 megawatts, which equates to about 3.3 million homes, and those affected can expect to lose power for about two hours. He didn’t say where the outages might occur, which are up to the state’s utilities.

The grid operator ordered the first rolling blackouts in nearly 20 years Friday as unusually hot weather overwhelmed the state’s electrical grid. The state’s three biggest utilities — PG&E, Southern California Edison and San Diego Gas & Electric — turned off power to more than 410,000 homes and businesses for about an hour at a time until the emergency declaration ended 3 1/2 hours later.

A second, but shorter, rolling outage came Saturday evening, cutting power to more than 200,000 customers. Californians packed beaches and river banks over the weekend to cool off from scorching triple-digit temperatures that raised the risk of more wildfires and fears of the coronavirus spreading.

The California ISO has issued a statewide Flex Alert from 3 to 10 p.m. every day through Wednesday. Californians are asked to conserve energy during these times.

In order to save energy, PG&E has released the following tips:

Set the thermostat to 78 degrees when at home. If you're not home, turn it up to 85 degrees or turn it off.

Use a ceiling fan.

Cover windows.

Avoid using the oven and if possible cook on the stove, use a microwave or grill outside.

Limit the opening of refrigerators.

Clean clothes and dishes early in the day.