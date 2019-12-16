East Bay

Pittsburg Police Investigate Fatal Shooting by Two Masked Men

By Bay City News

police-tape-day-shutterstock_8128183

Pittsburg police are searching for two suspects that broke into a home early Saturday morning and shot and killed a 30-year-old man who lived there.

Initial information is that the victim and the suspects knew each other and that they had had a disagreement of some sort that may have led to the shooting, police said.

Officers were called shortly after midnight Saturday to a home in the 200 block of Havenwood Circle, in the Oak Hills neighborhood on Pittsburg's far west end. Two masked gunmen entered the house and got into an altercation with the victim and other people there, police said. The two suspects shot the 30-year-old man and fled; witnesses said the pair fled in a gray or silver "import sedan."

Local

Housing 56 mins ago

SF Supervisor Proposes Tightening Landlords’ Buyout Regulations

South Bay 3 hours ago

Apple CEO, Pakistani Activist at SJSU to Talk Tech, Educating Girls

The 30-year-old later died from his injuries.

Police worked Saturday to confirm the above information, and seek help from the public, asking anyone with information about the shooting and the suspects to call the Pittsburg Police Department Tip Line at (925) 252-4040.

It was Pittsburg's seventh homicide of 2019, police said.

This article tagged under:

East BayshootingPittsburgcrimehomicide
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us