Pleasant Hill man in standoff with police shoots at armored vehicles

A man barricaded in his home in the Sherman Acres neighborhood of Pleasant Hill fired shots at armored vehicles in front of his house Saturday morning, according to police.

Police have been in an intermittent standoff in the 200 block of Cleopatra Drive with a man, identified as retired Pittsburg police officer and Marine veteran Chunliam Saechao, since he allegedly shot his wife Thursday night.

The woman was treated for non-life threatening injuries at a hospital and later released.

The Pleasant Hill Police Department shared on social media Saturday morning that its SWAT team and crisis negotiators had been trying to speak with Saechao overnight. It also shared that he had fired at their armored vehicles, but that no one was injured.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

UPDATE 12/9/23 0500 The SWAT team and crisis negotiators attempted to speak with Mr. Saechao throughout the night, trying to have him surrender. Mr. Saechao fired shots from inside his house at armored vehicles in front of his residence. There were no injuries. Scene active. pic.twitter.com/d18GarqX9Y — Pleasant Hill PD (@PHillPD) December 9, 2023

The armored vehicles on-scene left at around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, although other police cars and officers remained. It’s unclear what this means for the standoff as there has been no word on any updates.