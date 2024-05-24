Belmont

Police activity in Belmont neighborhood

By NBC Bay Area staff

There was a heavy police presence at a neighborhood in Belmont on Friday night.

The police activity happened in the area of Irwin Street and Hiller.

Belmont police posted on social media that they were conducting a criminal investigation.

Police added the area was secure and there was no threat to the public. They did not provide any more details.

Roads in the area were closed.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

