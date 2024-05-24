Police activity in Belmont neighborhood

There was a heavy police presence at a neighborhood in Belmont on Friday night.

The police activity happened in the area of Irwin Street and Hiller.

Belmont police posted on social media that they were conducting a criminal investigation.

Police added the area was secure and there was no threat to the public. They did not provide any more details.

Roads in the area were closed.

Belmont PD is in the area of Irwin St and Hiller conducting a criminal investigation. The area is secure and there is no threat to the public. We will provide updates once the roadway is open. — Belmont Police Dept. (@belmontcapolice) May 25, 2024

This story is developing. Check back for updates.