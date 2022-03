The public has been asked to avoid the area of Bernal Avenue and W. Lagoon Road in Pleasanton due to police activity.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for details.

🚨POLICE ACTIVITY 🚨 Due to police activity, the area near Bernal Ave & W Lagoon Rd is closed to traffic. Please avoid the area. An update will be provided later. pic.twitter.com/Co7itrRvQo — Pleasanton PD (@pleasantonpd) March 23, 2022