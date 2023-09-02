Brentwood

Police arrest former Brentwood high school staff member at football game

27-year-old Carlos Hurtado had previously been banned from Heritage high School grounds, although the reason for that is unclear

By Bay City News

Police in Brentwood arrested a former staff member at a Heritage High School football game Friday evening.

Carlos Hurtado, a 27-year-old man from Oakley, had previously received a trespass admonishment to stay away from the school campus.

On Friday, at approximately 7:25 p.m., police officers were alerted by the principal and attempted to approach Hurtado. Hurtado fled on foot in an effort to escape the officers, but was ultimately tackled by bystanders within the football stadium, Brentwood police said.

Hurtado was taken into custody for allegedly disrupting a school activity, trespassing and obstruction. He was later booked into the Martinez Detention Facility.

It has not been confirmed why Hurtado's employment was terminated and why he was banned from visiting the school campus.

