Police Arrest Man in Connection With Shots Fired Inside SF Synagogue

San Francisco police investigators arrested a man late Friday afternoon in connection with an incident earlier in the week in which a man with a gun entered a Jewish synagogue and fired off several blank rounds.

That incident happened in the 2600 block of Balboa Street at about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday. No one was injured.

Police added late Friday night that the man under arrest is also connected with another incident that occurred at about 8 p.m. Tuesday in which a man entered a theater, in the 3600 block of Balboa Street, brandishing a handgun. The suspect fled the scene. No one was injured.

Police investigators developed probable cause to obtain a search warrant and searched the suspect's residence. The search revealed evidence related to the incidents, which was seized.

The suspect is believed to be the same subject for both incidents. His identity is not being released at this time.