Police Chase Down Sex Offender Who Entered School Grounds in San Rafael

Police in San Rafael on Thursday arrested a man in connection with several sex crimes after a foot chase.

Willie Clinton-Jones was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure, sexual battery, resisting arrest and violation of parole, according to the San Rafael Police Department.

On Thursday at 3:56 p.m., police received a call from a state parole agent about Clinton-Jones, who is a convicted sex offender, is on parole and is prohibited from entering any schools, parks or playgrounds.

Police said the agent, who was monitoring Clinton-Jones via GPS, reported he had entered the San Rafael High School Campus.

Officers responded to the area and learned a man had just exposed himself to a woman at a shopping center.

Police said they located Clinton-Jones near the rear of the shopping center, but he fled from officers on foot and headed toward San Rafael High School, through the school's campus and to a nearby neighborhood.

Police, with the help of the state parole agent, were able to pinpoint Clinton-Jones' location, and he was ultimately found hiding in a home on Belle Avenue and was taken into custody.

During the ensuing investigation, police learned Clinton-Jones had inappropriately touched a female student at the high school and then went to two businesses where he exposed himself to female employees and masturbated, police said.