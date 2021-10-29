rohnert park

Police, Family Search for Missing 11-Year-Old Girl Out of Rohnert Park

By Bay City News

Police in Rohnert Park are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl last seen Thursday afternoon.

A police spokesperson said the girl's first name is Alondra; no last name was provided. She was last seen at her home on Snyder Lane when she walked away toward an unknown destination.

Police said Alondra and her family recently moved to Rohnert Park from Modesto and have no family members or established relationships in the area.

Alondra is familiar with the Rohnert Park and Cotati areas, police added.

She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black T-shirt and navy blue jeans and was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone who may see Alondra or know of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety communications center at (707) 584-2612.

