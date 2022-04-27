Police ID Suspects in San Jose Kidnapping of 3-Month-Old Baby

Police on Wednesday identified three suspects arrested in the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby in San Jose this week.

The three suspects are Jose Roman Portillo, Yesenia Guadalupe Ramirez and Baldomeo Sandoval, all San Jose residents, police said.

The preliminary investigation revealed Portillo unlawfully entered the residence and kidnapped the infant, police said. He is the man seen in the surveillance footage with a child car seat in hand.

Detectives learned that before the kidnapping, Ramirez had transported Brandon and his grandmother to run errands, police said. Ramirez's statement changed several times during the interview process after she was detained as a person of interest, they said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Sandoval was identified as an additional suspect and also was detained and interviewed. Based on their statements, and evidence obtained during the investigation, detectives placed both Ramirez and Sandoval under arrest, police said.

Brandon was found Tuesday at a residence near Regional Medical Center in San Jose about 20 hours after he was taken from his grandmother's San Jose home. He was reunited with his mother hours later.

A good Samaritan named Gloria tipped off police when she spotted a suspect vehicle with a baby carrier inside.

More details to come.