Police Investigate 3 Separate Shootings in Oakland

Officers in Oakland are investigating three separate shootings that happened Friday night and Saturday morning. One of the shootings is fatal.

The first shooting happened just before 9:45 p.m. on International Boulevard.

When officers arrived, the victim had taken themselves to the hospital. Police said they believe they were hit by a stray bullet.

The victim is expected to be OK.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The second shooting happened a 11:15 p.m. on 38th Avenue and Masterson Street.

Officers arrived at the scene and found someone who had been shot. Paramedics took them to the hospital.

They are now recovering and expected to be OK..

A third shooting happened just after 11 a.m. Saturday happened at the Valero gas station near Macarthur and Seminary.

When officers got there, they found one person who had been shot. Police said the victim died at the scene.

No word on any arrests or possible suspects.