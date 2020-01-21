Police Investigate Early Morning Shooting in Palo Alto

Detectives in Palo Alto were investigating a shooting at a business in Palo Alto early Tuesday morning, according to the Palo Alto Police Department.

The shooting was reported at about 3 a.m. in the 700 block of San Antonio Road, near Leghorn Street, in Palo Alto, police said. Video showed officers establishing a crime scene and combing around for evidence.

Eastbound San Antonio was shut down between Leghorn and East Charleston Road during the investigation, police said.

No further details were immediately available.